Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.