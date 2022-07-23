Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.70.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

