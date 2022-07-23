Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:STX traded down $6.78 on Friday, hitting $76.83. 8,009,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.85.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

