Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Set at $204.00 by Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.