SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPNE opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $212.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.