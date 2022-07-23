Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $48.34 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $83.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 82.60%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

