Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 230.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,914 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.81 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.