Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,232,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $614.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

