Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

STAG stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

