Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

