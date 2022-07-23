Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

