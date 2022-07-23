Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.