Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,592 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average is $158.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

