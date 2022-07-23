Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.70.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELV opened at $459.60 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.21.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

