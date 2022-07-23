Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 516 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $243.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

