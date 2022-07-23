Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.84 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00007706 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and $2.36 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001882 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032205 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
