SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

