Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 79,711 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,711 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 86,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,305,000 after acquiring an additional 377,798 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $28.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

