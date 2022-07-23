Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,928 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Atkore worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

