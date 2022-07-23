Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 380,675 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 380,675 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,000. VMware comprises approximately 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VMware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.