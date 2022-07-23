Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $302,269,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.09.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

