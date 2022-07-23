Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $153.01 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.19. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

