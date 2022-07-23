Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

