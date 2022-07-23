Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,878 shares of company stock valued at $800,308 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

