Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

