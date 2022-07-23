Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

