Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,793 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CSG Systems International worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also

