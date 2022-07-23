Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $84.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.86. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 33,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.07 per share, with a total value of $2,740,645.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,948,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,224,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 391,549 shares of company stock valued at $32,881,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,840,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.