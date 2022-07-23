ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $590.00 at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $624.81.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9 %

NOW stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 406.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 33.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 52.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

