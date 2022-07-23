Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Stock Performance

SHERF stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.