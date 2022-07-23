Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $92,648.55 and approximately $223.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.
About Shield Protocol
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.