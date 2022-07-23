Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $92,648.55 and approximately $223.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

