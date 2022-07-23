Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €135.00 ($136.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €146.00 ($147.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($80.81) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($171.72) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 3.7 %

SAE stock opened at €92.00 ($92.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.28 ($65.94) and a 12 month high of €165.70 ($167.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.07.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.