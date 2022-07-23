Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

