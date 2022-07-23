Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Premier Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £975.36 million and a PE ratio of 1,255.56. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 95.42 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.73.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Premier Foods’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £20,122.14 ($24,055.16).

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

