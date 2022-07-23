Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Sells 23,213 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,213 shares during the period. Plumas Bancorp comprises approximately 2.7% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,673,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

PLBC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

