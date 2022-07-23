Silvergate Capital’s (SI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.50.

SI opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,963,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

