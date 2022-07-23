Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $22.30. 1,114,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at $12,954,260.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.