Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 34,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $1,862,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.