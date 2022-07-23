Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Down 0.2%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 41.43% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

