SingularityNET One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.43 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $39.01 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.45 or 1.00003246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,031,796 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.