Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.17 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $179.80 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,054.15 or 0.99981462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,936,960,980 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.