Smoothy (SMTY) 1-Day Volume Hits $269,743.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $73,641.20 and $269,743.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016946 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032636 BTC.
About Smoothy
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
