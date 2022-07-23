Smoothy (SMTY) 1-Day Volume Hits $269,743.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $73,641.20 and $269,743.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032636 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.