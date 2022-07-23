Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Snap to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

Snap stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $622,839.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares in the company, valued at $27,336,473.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 42.4% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

