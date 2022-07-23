Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $17.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Snap to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Snap Trading Down 39.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Snap by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Snap by 64.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Snap by 42.4% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

