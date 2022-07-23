Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Snap to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

