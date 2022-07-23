Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.78.

Snap Stock Down 39.1 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.96 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

