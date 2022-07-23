Soda Coin Market Cap Hits $10.69 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $120,044.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,351.67 or 1.00015324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Soda Coin

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

