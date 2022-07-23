Solanium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Solanium has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $1.09 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032687 BTC.
Solanium Coin Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
