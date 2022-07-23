Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Reaches $0.0317 on Exchanges

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $441,253.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00017039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00033091 BTC.
About Solrise Finance
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,151 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Buying and Selling Solrise Finance
