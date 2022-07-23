Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sonic Foundry from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Sonic Foundry Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Foundry stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Sonic Foundry has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry ( OTCMKTS:SOFO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

